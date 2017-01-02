Elections, ban on smoking in restaurants ahead of Czechs in 2017
Prague, Jan 1 (CTK) - A general election this autumn, a campaign before the early 2018 direct presidential election and a ban on smoking in restaurants are among the major events that will influence the Czechs' life this year.
In June, a law banning smoking in restaurants may take effect if passed by the Senate and signed by President Milos Zeman.
The year 2017 will also see the continuation of the drawn-out lawsuits of former Central Bohemia governor David Rath and the former head of the office of former primer minister Petr Necas, Jana Necasova (formerly Nagyova).
The result of the general election that will be decisive for the country's policy in the next four years, may be also influenced by possible cooperation between the junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and the rightist opposition Mayors and Independents (STAN) movement, about which they started to negotiate at the end of last year.
The election campaign can also be influenced by the law on conflict of interest which can limit the business activities of billionaire Deputy Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO).
Zeman vetoed the bill last year, but a majority of parties in the Chamber of Deputies have indicated that they will vote against the veto.
Zeman has not yet announced whether or not he will seek re-election in 2018.
Those who want to run in the election are businessman and lyricist Michal Horacek, businessman Igor Sladek and physician and civic activist Marek Hilser.
The civic Kromeriz Call is looking for its own candidate, while political parties have not yet presented their own candidates nor have they indicated whom they would support.
The sales electronic registration (EET), which has been in force for hotels and restaurants since December, will be extended to embrace retailers and large-scale firms as from March. Further fields of business will follow.
In the latter half of 2017, the Finance Ministry wants to launch the receipt lottery, aimed to promote citizens' interest in obtaining receipts from businesspeople.
The Regional Court in Prague will have to again deal with Rath's case after the High Court quashed the verdict in his corruption case over illegally made wiretappings. Rath was detained with a wine box containing seven million crowns five years ago. He was given a sentence of 8.5 years in prison, but it is not valid as yet.
The trial of Necasova and other persons charged in the case of abuse of the Military Intelligence will also continue. The Prague 1 District Court will deal with it for the fourth time because the Municipal Court abolished Necasova's acquittal.
($1=24.820 crowns)
