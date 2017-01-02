Monday, 2 January 2017

Lowest number of people die on Czech roads this year since 1961

ČTK |
2 January 2017

Prague, Jan (CTK) - A total of 556 people have died on Czech roads last year according to the police statistics, which is the lowest number since the statistics were introduced in 1961, Tomas Lerch, director of the traffic police, told CTK yesterday.
Lerch said the definitive statistics and a detailed analysis will be released at a press conference on January 6.
Last year's number of road fatalities was 104 lower than in 2015.
Until now, the lowest number of road fatalities, 583, in the country with a population of 10.5 million, was registered in 2013.
Despite the relatively favourable figures last year, the Czech Republic is still lagging behind the goals set by the National Strategy of Road Traffic Safety.
According to the document, the number of fatalities last year should not have crossed the 465 level. However, it was exceeded in October already.
The most tragic months last year were July, August and October. More than 60 people died on roads in each month.
The most tragic day of the year was Monday, August 15 with eight fatalities.
Before 2008, the number of dead on Czech roads was ranging above 1000. The biggest number of victims, 1758, was registered in 1969.
In the post-communist history of the country, the worst year was 1994, when road accidents claimed 1473 lives.

