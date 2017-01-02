Monday, 2 January 2017

New Year's Day fireworks present Dynamic Prague

ČTK |
2 January 2017

Prague, Jan 1 (CTK) - Dynamic Prague or One Day of the Mother of Cities was the motto of the traditional lighting show on New Year's Day which lasted 11 minutes and was watched by thousands of people despite frosty weather tonight.
The pyrotechnic effects were completed by a laser show projected against a hill leading from the Letna plain, the venue of the fireworks, sloping away towards the Vltava River.
The project for one million crowns presented one imaginary Prague day, divided chronologically into symbolic seven pictures.
However, some of the effects projected against the overcast skies were lost in clouds and smoke. Yet, people applauded enthusiastically.
The Letna plain was the most frequent venue in the previous years.
Last year, the fireworks were held on the Vitkov Hill for the first time.
In the past, the fireworks were also launched from a Vltava River island, but environmentalists complained that they frighten away water birds.
($1=24.820 crowns)

