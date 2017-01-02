Pole who made bomb threat on plane found mentally unbalanced
Prague, Jan 1 (CTK) - The Polish passenger who was detained in Prague after he threatened with a bomb aboard a plane bound for Warsaw on Friday is of unsound mind according to an expert and he was placed in a psychiatric clinic, foreigner police spokeswoman Katerina Redlova told CTK yesterday.
The plane flying from the Canary Islands had to make an emergency landing at Prague's Ruzyne airport on Friday night.
The police previously ruled out a terrorist motive of the act. The Pole claimed he was listening to God.
No bomb was found either on any passenger or aboard the plane.
The man's mental condition will be further examined. Based on the result of the examination, the criminal proceedings against the man can be stopped.
The Boeing 737-800 of the Enter Air Polish carrier with 160 passengers aboard made an emergency landing in Prague at about 20:50 on Friday.
During the flight, the 68-year-old Pole claimed that there is a bomb aboard the plane and that it will explode if the aircraft lands in Warsaw.
After the landing in Prague, the foreigner police detained the man. Rendlova said the man did not cooperate with the police, but did not behave aggressively.
On Saturday, the man was examined by a psychiatry expert. "The expert said the person is of unsound mind," Rendlova said.
The Pole is suspected of scare mongering and threatening a plane. Rendlova said the criminal proceedings will depend on the final expert examination at the clinic.
"If the experts say the man was really not criminally liable at the time the act occurred due to his psychic condition, the proceedings are likely to be stopped," Rendlova said.
She said the case will probably be transferred to Poland. "He is a Polish citizen and it happened aboard a Polish plane," Rendlova said.
The wife said her husband was not psychically in order for a few days before the flight and also in the past and that he behaved very unusually recently.
No one was injured in the incident and no material damage was caused.
