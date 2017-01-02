Monday, 2 January 2017

UNISTAV to build industrial facility worth EUR 100m in Russia

UNISTAV CONSTRUCTION, as the general supplier, has signed with Russian company Ivanovskij Polefirnyj Komplex a contract for the construction of an industrial facility for the production of 175,000 tons of polyethylene terephthalate in the municipality of Vichuga. The project will provide new production capacity for up to 80 % of the needs of the Russian market for polyester staple fibers and granules for the production of PET bottles. The plant will be located in the area of an industrial zone with an area of 17 ha that is being built. The facility will create hundreds of new jobs. Construction, which will last 36 months, is expected to commence at the turn of 1Q and 2Q 2017. The total value of the contract exceeds EUR 100m without VAT.

