Zeman and wife to host ball at Prague Castle in January
Prague, Dec 31 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman and his wife Ivana will again host a charity ball at Prague Castle in the latter half of January, presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told CTK.
The ball will be held on January 20. The ticket will cost 8000 crowns and the proceeds will go to the payment of the costs of the endowment funds which Zeman and his wife have founded.
Just as in the past years, the ball will be held in the Spanish Hall at Prague Castle and in adjacent spaces.
Ovcacek said the ticket cost includes a "rich raffle."
The Castle has not released the prizes.
This year, the guests could win a dinner with the presidential couple, or a trip to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, a boar or the free use of a Czech-made Skoda Fabia car.
Zeman originally wanted the state debt to be repaid from his fund, but last year, he decided to transfer the money to the Fund of Endangered Children which operates facilities for children in need.
Ivana Zemanova uses the money from her fund for social purposes. She supports elderly people's homes among others.
The ball last January was attended by about 400 people.
($1=25.639 crowns)
