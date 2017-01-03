ČEZ requesting permission for operation of the 2nd block of Dukovany nuclear power plant
ČEZ submitted a request for permission of operation of the second reactor block of the Dukovany nuclear power plant after July 10, 2017, when the validity of the current permit will expire, to the State Office for Nuclear Safety (SÚJB) on January 2, 2017. With regard to the planned supplementation of the documentation for the submitted request from the current production stoppage of the second reactor block, a decision is expected to be issued by SÚJB at the beginning of July 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
