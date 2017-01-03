Czechs prolonging anti-terrorist measures till Friday
Prague, Jan 2 (CTK) - The tightened security measures taken over the December Berlin terrorist attack will be in force at least until Friday, Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD) told journalists yesterday.
After the Berlin attack, the Czech police reinforced the patrols and installed barriers at some frequented places.
At first, the measures were to be valid till yesterday.
"Given the current situation, there will be fewer patrols than in the past days, but the police will be still focusing on the protection of some major soft targets," Chovanec said, adding that due to the post-Christmas sales the police will focus on shopping centres.
On Friday, the police will reassess the situation and decide whether the tightened security measures should continue, Chovanec said.
Now the police are evaluating whether to remove some barriers installed in the streets, he added.
The protection of some public areas in the Czech Republic, such as shopping centres, Christmas markets and railway stations, was reinforced after the terrorist attack in Berlin, which claimed 12 lives, including that of one Czech woman. The police also blocked the entry into many frequented places in cities.
Before Christmas, Chovanec estimated the security costs at 30 million crowns, but the final sum will depend on how long the measures will be in force.
($1=25.639 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.95
USD 1 = CZK 26.02
PX
932.86 +0.95%
DAX 11584.24 -0.12%
N100 941.35 %
DOW 19881.76 +0.60%
NASDAQ 5429.08 +0.85%
Cinema: Passengers
If nothing goes wrong, space travel seems relatively boring. The audience knows that multiple catastrophes need to be solved. Passengers, a new sci-fi flick starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, cuts right to the chase. Find movies showing at theaters near you: Prague.TV Cinema Listings!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.