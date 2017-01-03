DB Schenker to open a storehouse in Ústí nad Labem in April 2017
DB Schenker, a provider of logistic services, is preparing to open a logistic storehouse in Ústí nad Labem in April 2017, near the D8 motorway. In the premises, it will offer 2,900 square metres, out of which 1,500 square metres are intended for a storehouse of the A+ category. In case of insufficient capacity, DB Schenker is prepared to offer another 3,000 square metres. The building will be equipped with 10 hydraulic ramps. In the year 2016, the company opened branches in Nový Jičín, Humpolec, Nymburk, Mnichovo Hradiště and in Blučina u Brna.
Source: www.cianews.cz
