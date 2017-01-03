Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Japanese foreign minister to visit Czech Republic

3 January 2017

Prague, Jan 2 (CTK) - The Japanese foreign minister will pay a visit to Prague, the first one in 15 years, Japan's embassy in Prague announced yesterday, adding that Fumio Kishida will meet his Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek during his visit on January 7-9.
Kishida and Zaoralek will discuss the international political situation, bilateral economic cooperation and also a possible visit by Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka to Japan.
"The visit should enhance bilateral relations, enable an exchange of views on the current regional and global affairs and support the ambition to organise the [Czech] prime minister's visit to Japan in 2017," the Czech Foreign Ministry told CTK.
Kishida will visit the Czech Republic within his tour of several European countries.
Details of his Prague itinerary are still being discussed.
The embassy has confirmed a planned Kishida-Zaoralek meeting for the time being.
The visit is planned to mark the 60th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Czechoslovakia and Japan.
The last previous visit by a Japanese foreign minister took place 15 years ago, when Makiko Tanaka was welcomed in Prague.

