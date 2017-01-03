Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Police detain man threatening with bomb on train to Munich

3 January 2017

Beroun, Central Bohemia, Jan 2 (CTK) - The Czech police detained a man suspected of threatening with a bomb on a fast train heading for Munich due to which the passengers were evacuated near Beroun yesterday, but no bomb was found, local police spokeswoman Marcela Pucelikova has told CTK.
The police evacuated 254 passengers.
The operation on the rail line was halted for dozens of minutes.
The fast train was allowed to continue along its regular route before noon.
The man suspected of threatening with a bomb was drunk. He is a Czech citizen, born in 1972, and a repeat offender who was convicted of property crimes in the past.
He will be accused of scaremongering, Pucelikova said.
"If found guilty, the suspect faces up to five years," she told CTK, adding that the man was taken to a police station for questioning.
However, his questioning has been postponed. Detectives are waiting until the man sobers up.
The police searched the train that was put on a side track at the Beroun main station not to block the traffic.
A sniffer dog trained in searching for explosives was brought to the train. No bomb was found during the search of the train and its passengers.
The passengers waited in the railway station's building.
The EC 354 Franz Kafka train heading for Germany was delayed for a few hours. The police intervention delayed a number of local trains as well.
