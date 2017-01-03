Police shelve explosion in Sellier&Bellot armament maker
Vlasim, Central Bohemia, Jan 2 (CTK) - The Czech police have shelved the explosion within the complex of the Sellier&Bellot Vlasim-based armament maker which claimed three lives in 2015 because they failed to find out what caused it, police spokesman Zdenek Chalupa wrote on the regional police's web page yesterday.
Trinitroresorcinate, which is a semi-product used for further processing the gunpowder, exploded in the depot of the material for the production of detonators on September 21, 2015.
In addition to killing three people, the blast caused a damage worth two million crowns.
Sellier&Bellot launched the production of firearms ammunition in 1825. Since 2009, it has been owned by the Brazilian company CBC - Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos S.A.
The firm makes a wide range of bullets, 90 percent of which is destined for exports.
The company employs more than 1500 people. Its sales were worth 3.5 billion crowns in 2015. They may exceed four billion crowns in 2016, according to the management's previous statement.
($1=25.639 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.95
USD 1 = CZK 26.02
PX
932.86 +0.95%
DAX 11584.24 -0.12%
N100 941.35 %
DOW 19881.76 +0.60%
NASDAQ 5429.08 +0.85%
Cinema: Passengers
If nothing goes wrong, space travel seems relatively boring. The audience knows that multiple catastrophes need to be solved. Passengers, a new sci-fi flick starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, cuts right to the chase. Find movies showing at theaters near you: Prague.TV Cinema Listings!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.