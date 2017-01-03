Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Police shelve explosion in Sellier&Bellot armament maker

3 January 2017

Vlasim, Central Bohemia, Jan 2 (CTK) - The Czech police have shelved the explosion within the complex of the Sellier&Bellot Vlasim-based armament maker which claimed three lives in 2015 because they failed to find out what caused it, police spokesman Zdenek Chalupa wrote on the regional police's web page yesterday.
Trinitroresorcinate, which is a semi-product used for further processing the gunpowder, exploded in the depot of the material for the production of detonators on September 21, 2015.
In addition to killing three people, the blast caused a damage worth two million crowns.
Sellier&Bellot launched the production of firearms ammunition in 1825. Since 2009, it has been owned by the Brazilian company CBC - Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos S.A.
The firm makes a wide range of bullets, 90 percent of which is destined for exports.
The company employs more than 1500 people. Its sales were worth 3.5 billion crowns in 2015. They may exceed four billion crowns in 2016, according to the management's previous statement.
($1=25.639 crowns)

