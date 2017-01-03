Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Toll collection increased by 1.6 % in 2016 to CZK 9.88bn

3 January 2017

Trucks paid toll reaching CZK 9.88bn in CR in the year 2016. This is a 1.6 % increase year on year. The result was influenced by the rate of economic growth in the Czech Republic and the neighbouring countries. Toll collection in December reaching CZK 727.16m has increased by 3.45 % year on year. During ten years of operation, toll generated CZK 77.52bn. ČIANEWS has been told this by David Šimoník, spokesperson of the MYTO CZ system. It is operated by the Road and Motorway Directorate (RMD). D. Šimoník added that the operating expenditure paid to a consortium of companies led by Kapsch reached CZK 1.95bn without VAT in 2016 and their percentage in collected toll has decreased to 20 %.

