Central Bohemia to cooperate with China, other Asian countries
Prague, Jan 3 (CTK) - The new leadership of the Central Bohemia Region, which emerged from the last October elections, is open to cooperation with China and also other Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea, governor Jaroslava Jermanova (ANO) told journalists yesterday.
She said South Korea is known for its technologies and Japan is one of the largest investors in the Czech Republic.
The former regional coalition government of the Social Democrats (CSSD) and Communists (KSCM) promoted ties with China.
It opened the region's representation in the Chinese twin province Sichuan.
The office was to attract tourists to visit Central Bohemia and help Czech and Chinese firms establish cooperation.
However, Jermanova said the project was not followed through, there is no one in the office now and the new regional council will make a decision on whether to keep the representation.
She said cooperation with China will continue and in addition to tourism, it will also focus on education, student exchanges and other fields.
Jermanova pointed out that China is a strategic partner of the Skoda Auto car maker in Mlada Boleslav, central Bohemia.
It would be irresponsible to interrupt long-standing cooperation, which was established under former governor Petr Bendl (Civic Democrats, ODS) more than ten years ago.
"We will definitely continue this cooperation, but I will be balancing it with other Asian countries, such as South Korea or Japan," Jermanova said.
She said unless Asian tourists are attracted to Central Bohemia, they will spend their money in other regions.
Jermanova said the region would like to bring in investors, but not those who would be building assembly shops in Central Bohemia.
She said Central Bohemia is an ideal place for firms with focus on development.
The Ostrava area in the Moravia-Silesia Region, for instance, is interesting for IT technologies, Jermanova said.
The Central Bohemia Region also plans to focus on Africa, Jermanova said, Jermanova said.
She will pay her first foreign visit to Italy. The region would like to cooperate with the area around Rome.
