Die Welt: Hysteria grows in ČR further after Berlin attack
Berlin, Jan 3 (CTK) - Hysteria has grown further in the Czech Republic after the attack in Berlin and Interior Minister Milan Chovanec is making use of the sentiment to score political points, Prague correspondent Hans-Jorg Schmidt writes in the German daily Die Welt online yesterday.
He reacts to a proposal with which the interior ministry wants to strengthen the right to use legally possessed arms in ensuring security in the country. The proposal has met with lawmakers' criticism.
Die Welt mentions examples of towns that banned Christmas markets from being organised after the Berlin attack, which cost the lives of 12 people, including a Czech woman who lived in the city for a long time, and dozens of others were injured.
"It is dubious whether Interior Minister Chovanec really wants to take preventive steps against the terrorism danger in the Czech Republic which is low compared to the situation in other EU countries even according to his office's information," Schmidt writes.
He writes that supporters of President Milos Zeman who believes that migrants threaten the security of the Czech Republic may like Chovanec's proposal.
It could also boost the already flourishing trade in arms. "Pistols from the Czech Republic are popular, even with foreign terrorists," Schmidt writes.
He writes that the proposal may be at variance with the EU anti-discrimination measures.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.95
USD 1 = CZK 26.02
PX
932.86 +0.95%
DAX 11584.24 -0.12%
N100 941.35 %
DOW 19881.76 +0.60%
NASDAQ 5429.08 +0.85%
Cinema: Passengers
If nothing goes wrong, space travel seems relatively boring. The audience knows that multiple catastrophes need to be solved. Passengers, a new sci-fi flick starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, cuts right to the chase. Find movies showing at theaters near you: Prague.TV Cinema Listings!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.