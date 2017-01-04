FinMin: State budget surplus totals CZK 61.8bn
Total income of the state budget of the Czech Republic reached CZK 1,281.6bn in 2016. State budget expenses totalled CZK 1,219.8bn. The budget surplus reached CZK 61.8bn in the period. The information was provided by the Ministry of the Finance of the Czech Republic (FinMin). Total income of the state budget increased by CZK 47.1bn y/y primarily thanks to higher tax income (+44.7bn). Income generated by social security premium increased by CZK 23.7bn y/y. Income from EU fell by CZK 13.7bn.
Source: www.cianews.cz
