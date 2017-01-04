Former Czech environment minister, deacon František Benda dies
Prague, Jan 3 (CTK) - Frantisek Benda, who was Czech environment minister in Vaclav Klaus's government in 1992-96, died on January 1, aged 72, the vicariate of Prachatice, south Bohemia, where he served as a deacon in the past years, has announced on its web page.
Before he joined the government, Benda was deputy mayor of Ceske Budejovice, south Bohemia, for two years.
Benda was ordained as a deacon in 2011 and he performed a regular spiritual service for the Prachatice vicariate until his death.
During his term at the Environment Ministry, environmental activists from the Friends of the Earth imposed the Oil Guzzler mock-prize on him.
Before the fall of the communist regime, Benda was a senior scientific worker at the Institute of Landscape Ecology of the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences in Ceske Budejovice in 1983-90.
He was also a lecturer at the Inorganic Chemistry Chair of University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague, from which he graduated, majoring in chemistry.
ms/dr/rtj
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.95
USD 1 = CZK 26.02
PX
932.86 +0.95%
DAX 11584.24 -0.12%
N100 941.35 %
DOW 19881.76 +0.60%
NASDAQ 5429.08 +0.85%
Cinema: Passengers
If nothing goes wrong, space travel seems relatively boring. The audience knows that multiple catastrophes need to be solved. Passengers, a new sci-fi flick starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, cuts right to the chase. Find movies showing at theaters near you: Prague.TV Cinema Listings!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.