Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Huge Lego models of Titanic, Navrátilová installed in Prague

ČTK |
4 January 2017

Prague, Jan 3 (CTK) - An exhibition of models from Lego bricks featuring a five-meter Titanic and a statue of Czech-born tennis champion Martina Navratilova, installed at the Vystaviste exhibition grounds by Polish organisers, was unveiled by former cross-country skiing champion Katerina Neumannova yesterday.
The organisers brought in more than 100 models made of five million bricks in 15 lorries.
Along with the Titanic, which needed half a million bricks, there is also the model of the Sydney opera house and the Tower Bridge in London.
A number of exhibits is associated with the Star Wars movie.
The exhibition also serves for education as it includes an interactive map of Europe.
Along with the statue of Navratilova, a nine-time Wimbledon winner, there is a lane of famous athletes who are to serve as ideals for children.
Among them, there is a model of Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski, who plays for the Bayern Munich Bundesliga team.
In 2011, the Cube Museum was established in Prague. Now it includes 2500 models in 20 thematic exhibitions.
The exhibition is open until February 1.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.