MfD: Students preferring porn to real sex

Prague, Jan 3 (CTK) - The times when Czech student years were associated with promiscuous life seem to be gone as the students now prefer Internet pornography to real sex, according to a poll commissioned by the paper Student and released by the daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) yesterday.
Some 54 percent of Czech students said they had never had a one-night stand, while 31 percent said this did not attract them, MfD writes, citing the figures from the poll conducted on a sample of almost 3,000 students.
Only 26 percent of young students have regular sex, MfD writes.
Some Czech students no longer need a real partner, making do with autoeroticism, it adds.
Sexologist Jaroslav Zverina said he was not surprised at the students' departure from the usual sex.
"The growing popularity of autoeroticism could be expected, especially in the case of men," Zverina said.
"However, it may become a real problem if it crosses the bearable bounds, which we observe in the medical practice," he added.
"Some patients have started to be dependent on computer or audiovisual eroticism, which is a new affair," Zverina told the paper.
The poll also found that one-tenth of university students had not had any intimate partner and 15 percent are not sexually active at the moment, MfD writes.
However, most students have already had a long relationship, often lasting several years.
About 51 percent of Czech students have irregular sex, no sex or sex once a week, MfD writes.
"The myth of university students as sexual predators is no longer valid," Student chief editor Marketa Parackova, who organised the poll, is quoted as saying.
"For present-day students, sex simply does not play such a vital role as for previous generations," Parackova said.
Sex was on the bottom of the scale saying what students consider important in a relationship, MfD writes.
It is preceded by confidence, understanding, common sense of humour, reliability, similar attitude to the world and the feeling of security, it adds.
The situation is also due to the current accent on general equality, primarily apparent in Nordic countries, expert Jakub Binter is quoted as saying.
In the past, sex was initiated by man, but his role was suppressed in this sphere, too, Binter said.
Zverina has confirmed that this is one of the impacts of the continuing crisis of masculinity.
"This is a global trend. Last year, the Japanese found in a poll that young men have no longer sex, not looking for any partners," Zverina said.
With a female partner, male students would have to waste their time with foreplay and autoeroticism is more accessible and faster for them, he added.
