Police accuse man threatening with bomb on train

4 January 2017

Beroun, Central Bohemia, Jan 3 (CTK) - The Czech police accused yesterday a man who was detained on Monday on suspicion of threatening with a bomb on a fast train heading for Munich, local police spokeswoman Marcela Pucelikova has told CTK.
The police had to evacuate 254 passengers from the train near Beroun, but no bomb was found. The operation on the rail line was halted for dozens of minutes.
The man, who was accused of scaremongering, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty. He is prosecuted without being taken into custody Pucelikova said.
The man was drunk and this is why his questioning was postponed. Detectives were waiting until he sobered up. He is a Czech citizen, born in 1972, and a repeat offender who was convicted of property crimes in the past, Pucelikova said on Monday.
The police searched the train that was put on a side track at the Beroun main station not to block the traffic. A sniffer dog trained in searching for explosives was brought to the scene. The evacuated passengers waited in the railway station's building.
The EC 354 Franz Kafka train heading for Germany was delayed for a few hours. The police intervention delayed a number of local trains as well.
