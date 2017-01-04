Poll: Czech men go to pubs for beer less and less often
Prague, Jan 3 (CTK) - Czech men go to pubs less and less often, according to a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Poll Centre (CVVM) and released in yesterday's issue of daily Pravo.
At present, Czech men go to a pub seven times a month on average, while in 2004, it was ten times.
Forty percent of men prefer a traditional pub with draught beer to restaurants, bars and cafes.
However, Czech men have been gradually limiting their visits to pubs that are mainly motivated by their desire to meet friends, have a chat and lift their spirits up.
Apart from pubs, Czech men and women quite often go to restaurants offering foreign cuisines, the poll shows.
Despite the decreasing frequency of pub visits, Czechs still rank among the biggest beer consumers. They annually drink 147 litres of beer per capita on average.
Nine in ten Czech men drink beer, which is considered "a national drink." Czech men drink eight big (0.5 litre) beers a week, while Czech women drink two on average, the CVVM poll shows.
"I go to a pub much more often, almost daily. However, something is changing. When I was young, I drank seven beers a day on average, while now I manage three. This depends not only on my age, but also on the beer price," regular pub-goer Frantisek, 70, told Pravo.
Unlike men, women prefer rather cafes and patisseries. They visit their favourite place thrice a month on average. Only 8 percent of women go to a pub for beer.
Thirteen percent of men and 20 percent of women go nowhere, Pravo says.
A half of Czech men choose non-alcoholic beer if they cannot have normal beer (for instance if they drive).
The highest share of beer consumers is among men aged from 30 to 44 and from 45 to 59. The number of elderly beer consumers has been rising, the poll shows.
Women prefer warm non-alcoholic beverages (43 percent) in cafes as well as pubs, mostly coffee or tea, followed by spritzer and wine (31 percent). However, 19 percent of women order beer in restaurants or pubs and 4 percent order another alcoholic beverage.
A crushing majority of Czech men (77 percent) order beer and only 7 percent wine.
The only change in the structure of drinks preferred by both genders is that the number of women who prefer beer to a cold non-alcoholic beverage has been slightly rising, Pravo writes.
Nine in ten Czech men and 75 percent of women in a pub have their most favourite beer trademark and only one in ten men and four in ten women drinking beer are not much interested in the beer trademark they order, Pravo writes.
Taste plays the main role in their beer preferences, but the price is also important, especially for low-income groups, Pravo writes.
Beer consumers claim that advertisements do not much influence their preferences, but advertising experts deny this, Pravo writes.
"Commercials do not influence me, possibly because I am usually sitting in a pub when they are shown in the media," Frantisek told Pravo.
