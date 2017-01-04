Wednesday, 4 January 2017

PSJ will secure supplies of wiring for hospital in Laos

CIA News |
4 January 2017

PSJ’s exporting division will use affiliate Inovat SE to secure supplies of wiring for the Friendship Hospital in Vientiane. Laos. The contract on the second phase of the hospital extension and modernisation was awarded by the state of Laos to the company VAMED Health Project CZ. The project is secured by export financing provided by UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia with a guarantee provided by Laos. It is insured by the Export Guarantee and Insurance Company. Inovat SE’s sub-supply will begin at the beginning of January 2017 and will be completed at the end of the year.

Source: www.cianews.cz