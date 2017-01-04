Tatra Trucks wants to raise its production from 1,326 to 1,700 units
Czech manufacturer TATRA TRUCKS produced 1,326 trucks in 2016. Its production thus increased by over 50% y/y. Tatra’s EBITDA will likely be close to CZK 500m for the year 2016. The production and sales target for the year 2017 is 1,700 units. The truckmaker thinks it is possible to deliver to the global market about 2,000 trucks a year in the segment of special utility vehicles and chasses. According to chairman of the board of directors Petr Rusek, the growth in the year 2017 will be more challenging compared with last two years.
Source: www.cianews.cz
