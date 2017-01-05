Thursday, 5 January 2017

ŠKODA AUTO sells 82,000 cars in 2016

5 January 2017

The cumulated sales of new ŠKODA cars on the Czech market exceeded 82,000 in 2016, which is over 8,000 more (more than 11% more) on the year. The brand recorded sales of more than 6,600 cars in December 2016. In terms of registrations, June was the best month, in which 7,965 customers opted for a ŠKODA car.

Source: www.cianews.cz