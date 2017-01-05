ŠKODA AUTO sells 82,000 cars in 2016
The cumulated sales of new ŠKODA cars on the Czech market exceeded 82,000 in 2016, which is over 8,000 more (more than 11% more) on the year. The brand recorded sales of more than 6,600 cars in December 2016. In terms of registrations, June was the best month, in which 7,965 customers opted for a ŠKODA car.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.82
USD 1 = CZK 25.89
PX
934.21 +0.14%
DAX 11584.31 0.00%
N100 941.27 %
DOW 19942.16 +0.30%
NASDAQ 5477.00 +0.88%
Cinema: The Great Wall
Big budget international co-productions have a checkered history. The US-Chinese effort The Great Wall offers a lot of good things and a few rough spots, putting it a bit ahead of the curve. Find movies showing at theaters near you: Prague.TV Cinema Listings!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.