Environment minister to tackle light pollution
Prague, Jan 5 (CTK) - Environment Minister Richard Brabec (ANO) agreed with astronomers that the problems with light pollution in the Czech Republic must be tackled at their meeting on Thursday, he has told reporters.
He said he would like to inform the government on possible solutions by the summer.
The government of the Social Democrats (CSSD), ANO and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) will get acquainted with the situation and proposals worked out by several sectors, Brabec said.
Not only that light pollution fundamentally worsens conditions of space observations, but it also affects the people's lives, the environment and economy, Brabec said.
However, it will be up to the next Chamber of Deputies, which will emerge from the October general election, to approve the respective legislation to fight light pollution, he added.
The Environment Ministry and scientists, in cooperation with the Industry and Trade and Health ministries will prepare non-legislative material about light pollution and its consequence for the government within the first phase.
The Czech Astronomical Society will cooperate with the Association of Towns and Villages on the preparation of draft solutions.
Jiri Grygar, honorary chairman of the Czech Astronomical Society, added that it would be the most difficult task to coordinate inter-ministerial efforts since the problem was in the agenda of five ministries.
"It interferes in the area of road traffic safety, it (light pollution) has a negative health impact on human organisms as well as animals and plants. This will be the major problem," he said.
According to astronomers, who measure light pollution with very sensitive detectors, light smog above the Czech territory has been worsening.
