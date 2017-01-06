Ministers agree on raising health insurance paid by state
Prague, Jan 5 (CTK) - Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis and Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik on Thursday agreed to raise the health insurance fees the state pays for certain groups of people, Czech Television said yesterday, adding that the relevant spending will annually increase by 3.5 billion crowns from 2018 to 2020.
The increase still needs the government's approval.
In 2018, the state will pay almost 70 billion crowns worth of health insurance fees for children, pensioners and the unemployed.
The monthly per capita fee will rise by 50 crowns to 970 crowns compared with the present situation.
Both Ludvik (Social Democrats, CSSD) and Babis (ANO) called Thursday's agreement an acceptable compromise.
Babis said he wants to avert a dispute over an increase similar to the one he had with Svatopluk Nemecek (CSSD), Ludvik's predecessor in the post until December.
"That is why we have reached a compromise," Babis told Czech Television.
In May 2016, the government decided to raise the state health insurance spending by 3.6 billion crowns as of 2017.
Nemecek called for a new law to introduce a regular indexation of the health insurance spending, but Babis was against it and the government discontinued the discussion in August.
Ludvik continues to promote Nemecek's indexation plan. In mid-December, he said he will submit it to the cabinet in January even without Babis's consent.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.60
USD 1 = CZK 25.71
PX
934.07 -0.01%
DAX 11584.94 +0.01%
N100 941.17 %
DOW 19899.29 -0.21%
NASDAQ 5487.94 +0.20%
Cinema: The Great Wall
Big budget international co-productions have a checkered history. The US-Chinese effort The Great Wall offers a lot of good things and a few rough spots, putting it a bit ahead of the curve. Find movies showing at theaters near you: Prague.TV Cinema Listings!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.