Porsche ČR registered 42,303 cars in Czech Republic last year

6 January 2017

Porsche Česká republika (Porsche ČR), importer of cars of the brands Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT and Volkswagen Užitkové vozy, posted a total of 42,303 newly registered vehicles of these brands in the Czech Republic in the year 2016. This is a 12.6 % increase year on year. VW personal car registrations reached 26,598 cars (+12 %). The sales of the Audi brand have increased by 27 % to 6,361 cars. SEAT registered an increase by 10 % to 7,406 vehicles and Volkswagen Užitkové vozy supplied 5,242 vehicles to clients (+4 %).