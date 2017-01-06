Friday, 6 January 2017

SDA: New vehicle registrations u to 349,859

CIA News |
6 January 2017

The registrations of all new vehicles, incl. tractors, trailers, semi-trailers and other vehicles, grew to 349,859 in 2016 from 315,885. New passenger car registrations totalled 259,693, up from 230,857. Light utility vehicle registrations grew to 19,239 from 17,131. Bus registrations dropped to 1,013 from 1,350. Truck registrations totalled 11,063, up from 10,732. Motorcycle registrations grew to 17,867 from 17,059.