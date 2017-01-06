Sipral to deliver high-rise building facades worth over CZK 2bn to UK
Czech firm SIPRAL has won the tender for the façades of two high-rise buildings in London, UK. The contract for the external coating of the Wardian London residential project exceeds CZK 2bn. The project will be carried out in 2017-2019. Wardian London consists of two buildings with 50-55 floors and the height of 170 and 183m, respectively. Both buildings will be raised simultaneously.
