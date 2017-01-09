Škoda launches new press line worth EUR 86.4m
ŠKODA AUTO has officially launched new servo press line PXL II at its plant in Mladá Boleslav. It will be fully operational as of March 2017. Up to 23,000 pressings will be created on site every day. Construction to build the hall measuring 11,600 m2 commenced in 2015. The investment totals EUR 86.4m. The modern press will for the first time also be able to press large body parts from aluminum.
