Cambodia drops part of charges against Czech woman

ČTK |
9 January 2017

Prague, Jan 8 (CTK) - A Czech woman, 26, who was arrested in Cambodia in December is not accused of drug production and distribution anymore, but she is still suspected of possession of narcotic substances, her father told Prima TV on Sunday.

The Czech Foreign Ministry has not received any information on the dropping of a part of the charges.

Prima reported that the Czech woman still faced up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The Cambodian police arrested several foreigners including the Czech woman in late December and they accused them of producing and selling drugs on the MDMA basis, known as ecstasy. The charges were raised against four people.

The young woman's father told Prima that the Cambodian police do not consider his daughter a part of the group of drug producers.

"Her case is dealt with separately," he said.

