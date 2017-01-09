Charter 77 signatory: Gov't gives up human rights defence
Prague, Jan 7 (CTK) - The Czech state defended human rights for a long time and only the current government gave up this heritage because of business interests, former lawmaker and one Charter 77 movement's signatories, Daniel Kroupa, said at a conference marking the movement's 40th anniversary on Saturday.
He said Czech dissidents and Charter 77 could not have existed without support from abroad, without people from free countries who showed interests in the development in Czechoslovakia. Having this experience, the Czech Republic should take an active role in the fight for human rights in the world, he added.
This centre-left government of Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) is the first one that abandoned this agenda, Kroupa said.
Czech society should press on the state to restart its fight against violation of human rights, he said.
The dissident manifesto was signed by 242 people by the end of 1976 and it was launched to the world on January 6, 1977. Its first spokespersons were playwright Vaclav Havel, former foreign minister Jiri Hajek and philosopher Jan Patocka.
The Charter 77 movement was opposed to the violation of human and civic rights in the country. By January 1990, Charter 77 was signed by over 1800 people.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.54
USD 1 = CZK 25.52
PX
937.52 +0.37%
DAX 11599.01 +0.12%
N100 941.71 %
DOW 19963.80 +0.32%
NASDAQ 5521.06 +0.60%
What's up Prague - WUPP#4
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #4 (09.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.