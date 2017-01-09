Cold weather kills six people over weekend
Prague, Jan 8 (CTK) - Six people died in the Czech Republic during the extremely cold weekend, very probably of hypothermia, and four of them froze to death in the capital city, one in Brno and one in Karvina, north Moravia.
Three of the people who did not survive the cold weather in Prague were homeless and the fourth one was a car-park attendant, Dominik Horn, spokesman for the Prague rescuers, said. The temperature in the city was almost minus 15 degrees Celsius in the early morning on Saturday.
During the night from Friday to Saturday, temperatures got below 30 degrees below zero in some places in the country. The most freezing weather was measured in the Sumava Mountains, namely in the Rokytska slat marsh (-34.6°C).
On Saturday, the temperatures were very low even in some big towns, especially in north Moravia: Olomouc had 21 degrees below zero and Sumperk 25 degrees.
On Sunday, the temperatures were slightly higher, yet in the eastern part of the country, Moravia, it was up to 18 degrees below zero.
The freezing weather is likely to continue. Forecasters expert the nights tomorrow and the day after tomorrow to be very cold.
The frost and snow made happy skiers, thousands of whom visited Czech mountain ski resorts during the weekend.
