Monday, 9 January 2017

Court extends custody for Dahlgren in closed session

ČTK |
9 January 2017

Olomouc, North Moravia, Jan 6 (CTK) - The High Court in Olomouc has extended custody for Dahlgren, who was given a life sentence for four murders which is not yet valid, because it fears that he might escape, court spokesman Vladimir Lichnovsky told CTK on Friday.

He said Dahlgren refused to attend the decision-making on custody and that is why the judges gave the verdict in a closed session on Thursday.

Dahlgren, 24, a U.S. citizen, appealed the sentence given to him by the Brno Regional Court last July and the case is now being handled by the High Court. It has had an expert opinion worked out. Neither the date nor the way of dealing with the case is known as yet, Lichnovsky said.

The court of appeals was deciding on the custody after a period of three months which elapsed from mid-October when the Brno Regional Court extended custody for Dahlgren the previous time. Dahlgren did not complain about the decision.

According to Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD), the High Court has ordered a revision psychiatric opinion to say whether or not Dahlgren was of sound mind when he committed the murders.

He did not suffer from any serious mental disorder and therefore was liable for his behaviour, according to previous opinions.

The verdict last year found Dahlgren guilty of the murder of all members of a family with whom he stayed - the father, mother and the two sons of theirs, one of them juvenile - in Brno-Ivanovice in May 2013.

When people found the dead, Dahlgren was on his way back to the United States. He was detained on arrival there.

The United States extradited him to the Czech Republic as its first citizen in August 2015. Since then, he has been in custody.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.