Court extends custody for Dahlgren in closed session
Olomouc, North Moravia, Jan 6 (CTK) - The High Court in Olomouc has extended custody for Dahlgren, who was given a life sentence for four murders which is not yet valid, because it fears that he might escape, court spokesman Vladimir Lichnovsky told CTK on Friday.
He said Dahlgren refused to attend the decision-making on custody and that is why the judges gave the verdict in a closed session on Thursday.
Dahlgren, 24, a U.S. citizen, appealed the sentence given to him by the Brno Regional Court last July and the case is now being handled by the High Court. It has had an expert opinion worked out. Neither the date nor the way of dealing with the case is known as yet, Lichnovsky said.
The court of appeals was deciding on the custody after a period of three months which elapsed from mid-October when the Brno Regional Court extended custody for Dahlgren the previous time. Dahlgren did not complain about the decision.
According to Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD), the High Court has ordered a revision psychiatric opinion to say whether or not Dahlgren was of sound mind when he committed the murders.
He did not suffer from any serious mental disorder and therefore was liable for his behaviour, according to previous opinions.
The verdict last year found Dahlgren guilty of the murder of all members of a family with whom he stayed - the father, mother and the two sons of theirs, one of them juvenile - in Brno-Ivanovice in May 2013.
When people found the dead, Dahlgren was on his way back to the United States. He was detained on arrival there.
The United States extradited him to the Czech Republic as its first citizen in August 2015. Since then, he has been in custody.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.54
USD 1 = CZK 25.52
PX
937.52 +0.37%
DAX 11599.01 +0.12%
N100 941.71 %
DOW 19963.80 +0.32%
NASDAQ 5521.06 +0.60%
What's up Prague - WUPP#4
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #4 (09.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.