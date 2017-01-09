March for peace in Syria to enter Czech Republic on Monday
Berlin, Jan 6 (CTK correspondent) - Dozens of activists who are marching from Berlin to Aleppo in protest against the war in Syria will enter the Czech Republic before noon on Monday, Sebastian Olenyi, spokesman for the event, told CTK on Friday.
He said he expected dozens of local inhabitants to be joining the regular 65 participants along the route.
"We will set out from Bad Gottleub-Berggiesshubel (Germany) at about 9:00. It takes one or two hours to get to the Czech border on foot from this town, so we are supposed to cross it before noon," Olenyi said about their Monday programme.
The participants in the Civil March for Aleppo, which started in Berlin on December 26, include Germans, four Czechs as well as people from Brazil, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy and Poland.
The activists will spend their first night in the Czech Republic in Libouchec village from where they will continue through the towns in north and central Bohemia, Usti nad Labem, Litomerice, Roudnice nad Labem, Veltrusy and Roztoky u Prahy, to the Czech capital. They are supposed to get there on January 15.
The organisers have secured accommodation for the first days in the Czech Republic, both in church facilities and in sport arenas, and they are looking for other accommodation offers for the following days, Olenyi said.
After the Czech Republic, the march is supposed to enter Vienna at the end of January.
From Austria, the activists will go in the opposite direction than the flow of refugees, across Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece to Turkey. If they managed this route, they would like to continue to Aleppo, northern Syria.
More than 60 people plan to cover the whole route, while dozens of others will bee joining them for shorter sections.
"On Saturday, further 30 to 40 will join the march, so there will be some 100 of us. After the weekend, on Monday, there will be around 65 participants again. However, people will be joining us in the Czech Republic as well," Olenyi said.
The participants in the Civil March for Aleppo, initiated by journalist and blogger Anna Alboth, want to express solidarity with people not only in Aleppo.
"It's time to act. We cannot just sit and do nothing. We can't live our everyday life like nothing has happened. We are not powerless, because we are far too many," says the manifesto of the march that is to last three and a half months.
