Monday, 9 January 2017

SŽDC to invest CZK 600m into train station repairs in 2017

9 January 2017
9 January 2017

In 2017 the Railway Infrastructure Administration (SŽDC) will invest roughly CZK 600m into the repair and reconstruction of train stations. This was stated by Transport Minister Dan Ťok (on behalf of ANO), who added that repairs are to commence for example at localities Náchod, Turnov, Přerov, Lipník nad Bečvou, Břeclav, Kuřim, Sokolov and Hradec Králové. In 2016 SŽDC commenced repairs of 161 train station buildings worth CZK 102m.