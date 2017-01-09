Monday, 9 January 2017

TransportMin to open 40 km of new highways in 2017

CIA News |
9 January 2017

The Transport Ministry of the Czech Republic plans to open roughly 40 km of new highways in 2017. This was stated by Transport Minister Dan Ťok (on behalf of ANO). Most of the new sections will be opened by the ministry on the D1. Further sections will be completed on the D3, D4 and D11. The minister also said that all nine sections to which an EIA exemption applies will commence in 2017. According to D. Ťok, the ministry’s priority is also the preparation of new construction. In 2016 investments in this area totaled CZK 2.1bn. In 2017 this sum should be even higher.