TransportMin to open 40 km of new highways in 2017
The Transport Ministry of the Czech Republic plans to open roughly 40 km of new highways in 2017. This was stated by Transport Minister Dan Ťok (on behalf of ANO). Most of the new sections will be opened by the ministry on the D1. Further sections will be completed on the D3, D4 and D11. The minister also said that all nine sections to which an EIA exemption applies will commence in 2017. According to D. Ťok, the ministry’s priority is also the preparation of new construction. In 2016 investments in this area totaled CZK 2.1bn. In 2017 this sum should be even higher.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.54
USD 1 = CZK 25.52
PX
937.52 +0.37%
DAX 11599.01 +0.12%
N100 941.71 %
DOW 19963.80 +0.32%
NASDAQ 5521.06 +0.60%
What's up Prague - WUPP#4
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #4 (09.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.