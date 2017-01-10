ČSÚ: Government institutions' debt down to 38.73% of GDP
Government institutions’ debt dropped 1.92 p.p. to 38.73% of GDP as of the end of Q3 2016. The sector’s budget ended with a surplus totaling 2.16% of GDP in Q3 2016 alone. Government institutions’ income gained 1.9% y/y, primarily thanks to higher income from income taxes (up 11.2%), social contributions (up 7.0%) and product taxes (up 4.7%). Accepted investment subsidies dropped 77.1%. The information was provided by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
