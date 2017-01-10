Labour Office registered 362,755 job applicants
The Labour Office of the Czech Republic registered 381,373 job applicants as of December 31, 2016, up 18,618 m/m and down 71,745 y/y. The share of unemployed persons grew to 5.2% from 4.9% in November 2016 and dropped from 6.2% in December 2015. The no. of available job positions grew by 29,951 y/y to 132,496.
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.19
USD 1 = CZK 25.70
PX
935.72 -0.19%
DAX 11563.99 -0.30%
N100 938.23 %
DOW 19887.38 -0.38%
NASDAQ 5531.82 +0.19%
What's up Prague - WUPP#4
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #4 (09.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
