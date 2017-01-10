Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Labour Office registered 362,755 job applicants

CIA News |
10 January 2017

The Labour Office of the Czech Republic registered 381,373 job applicants as of December 31, 2016, up 18,618 m/m and down 71,745 y/y. The share of unemployed persons grew to 5.2% from 4.9% in November 2016 and dropped from 6.2% in December 2015. The no. of available job positions grew by 29,951 y/y to 132,496.