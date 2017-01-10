Military buys safe data communication terminals for Gripens
Prague, Jan 9 (CTK) - The Czech Defence Ministry will buy terminals for the leased JAS-39 Gripen fighter planes that will ensure safe data communication and it will pay 150 million crowns without VAT for 15 such devices, minister Martin Stropnicky informed the government on Monday.
Because the equipment is a special technology, it can only be bought within the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system based on a contract signed right with the U.S. government.
The Czech air force leases 14 Gripens from Sweden. The devices will be fitted to each of them. One will be a reserve.
The military says the purchase of the terminals is needed for the aircraft to be fully-fledged participants in joint Alliance operations.
Even though the aircraft are leased, the terminals will be owned by the Czech military. It will be possible to use them for other planes after the Gripens are returned.
The logistic support includes the supply of diagnostic equipment, special tools and material for use, Medek said.
