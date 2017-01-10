PM: Gov't follows Charter 77 traditions of human rights struggle
Prague, Jan 9 (CTK) - The Czech government unanimously stood up for the traditions of the Charter 77 former anti-communist movement in the struggle for human rights on Monday, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) has tweeted.
At the beginning of its first meeting in 2017, the coalition of the CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) adopted a statement saying it respects all victims of repressions in connection with Charter 77.
The path towards the current form of the state would have been much more difficult without the courageous stances, persistent effort as well as suffering of the Charter 77 signatories, the government statement says.
Sobotka writes that the government also recognises the struggle of the Charter 77 signatories for the values of civilisation and democracy.
"We deeply respect all victims of repressions connected with Charter 77 as well as other independent groups," the statement says.
The government called Charter 77 a significant movement in modern Czech history.
The statement also assesses the current democratic regime, which, it says, is definitely not perfect and faultless.
"However, its firm basis of values as well as more than 25 years of democratic developments are an important guarantee of the state to keep promoting respect for human and civil rights and human dignity," the ministers said.
A government that does not measure its work, decisions and political visions with these values cannot be successful, the government says.
The Charter 77 signatories remembered the 40th anniversary of the movement's establishment in Prague's Lucerna palace over the weekend.
At their meeting, philosopher and Charter 777 signatory, Daniel Kroupa, former MP and senator, criticised the current cabinet.
The government is giving up the Charter 77 legacy and due to business interests, it is no longer an active participant in the fight for human rights abroad, Kroupa said.
According to the ministers, Charter 77 will forever remind of resolute civic stances that has the power to change the world even at the cost of sacrifices.
"The civic involvement is meaningful under any circumstances and in any times," the government writes.
