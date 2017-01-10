Solitea to deliver IS worth CZK 600m to Finland
Czech software firm Solitea Business Solutions (SBS) will deliver and secure the operation of a new customs declaration information system for the Finnish customs administration. The contract is worth almost CZK 600m. The project’s goal is to implement the information system compliant with the new EU Customs legislation by 2020, automatise customs processes and provide support and maintenance for the new system in the coming years. Czech firm Transoft, SBS’ long-term partner for a specific part of the customs system, will also cooperate on the project.
