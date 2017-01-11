Thursday, 12 January 2017

Škoda sold 1 127 700 automobiles in 2016

11 January 2017

Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO sold 1 127 700 cars globally in 2016, up 6.8% y/y. Deliveries in December alone totalled 91,500, up 5.7% y/y. Board of directors chairman Bernhard Maier says that the carmaker is readying totally 11 new products for 2017. In Q1 2017 ŠKODA AUTO will launch the new SUV ŠKODA Kodiaq and the updated ŠKODA Octavia.