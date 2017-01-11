Thursday, 12 January 2017

IRF: Total of 178,600 m2 of warehouses completed in Q4

CIA News |
11 January 2017

A total of 178,600 m2 of warehouses in 12 industrial parks in the Czech Republic were completed in the fourth quarter of 2016. The share of the speculative construction increased to 38% of the total volume of all completed premises. A total of 426,600 m2 of warehouses and production areas were under construction in the period. One third of them are located in Prague. A total of 497,000 m2 were completed in the year 2016 and this represents a decrease by 12% y/y. This stems from data provided by the Industrial Research Forum (IRF), a company co-established by CBRE, Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, and JLL.