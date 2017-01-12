Night of Hotels to be held in Prague for first time
Prague, Jan 10 (CTK) - The First Night of Hotels in Prague, due on January 27, will offer a chance to people to buy a double-bed room and breakfast for a unified price of 777 crowns in selected hotels including luxurious ones where the usual price reaches a few thousand crowns, daily Pravo reported on Tuesday.
More than 70 hotels have joined the event, and people's interest in it is enormous, Pravo writes.
The Night of Hotels has been organised by the Czech Association of Hotels and Restaurants in cooperation with the Prague City Tourism agency and the Prague Castle Administration.
The participating hotels include the most luxurious ones such as Intercontinental, Hilton and Buddha bar hotel.
"I and my husband have bought it [a hotel night] as a present for us. We have two children, and this will be an opportunity for us to spend a romantic night together," the paper quotes a 33-year-old woman, a Prague resident, as saying.
"Never before did it occur to me to pay for accommodation in a hotel in the city I live in," she said, adding that the hotel night will undoubtedly be an unusual experience.
"By opening some hotels, we mainly want to thank the Praguers for their accommodating approach to tourists and their toleration of some negative impacts of tourism," Vaclav Starek, president of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants, said.
He said the hotels involved will also offer programmes for the guests to follow on the January 27 night, such as tours of otherwise inaccessible places.
The Prague Castle Administration will offer a 50-percent discount on the prices of the Prague Castle and Old Town Hall tours on January 27-28, Pravo writes.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.08
USD 1 = CZK 25.57
PX
926.08 -1.03%
DAX 11583.30 +0.17%
N100 937.62 %
DOW 19855.53 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5551.82 +0.36%
What's up Prague - WUPP#4
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #4 (09.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.