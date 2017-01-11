Thursday, 12 January 2017

P. Vondruška: PSJ has secured turnover exceeding CZK 3.5bn

CIA News |
11 January 2017

The company PSJ has contractually secured a turnover exceeding CZK 3.5bn for the year 2017, ČIANEWS was told by CEO and member of the board of directors Petr Vondruška. The company currently registers the highest number of orders in Prague, such as the apartment building V TOWER, which will likely be completed in February 2018. The company will complete also the administrative building Main Point Pankrác, the apartment area Panorama Pražačka or the retirement home Domov seniorů in Třebešín. The company is active also outside Prague. It develops the 2nd and 3rd phase of the residential project Holandská čtvrť in Olomouc, reconstructs the wellness and spa at the hotel complex Bristol in Mariánské Lázně, builds an assembly hall for Schaltag CZ in Ústí nad Orlicí, etc.