South Bohemian Gallery to present unknown works by Vasarely
Hluboka nad Vltavou, South Bohemia, Jan 10 (CTK) - Dozens of works by opt-art founder Victor Vasarely (1906-1997), including ones that have never been displayed in public so far, will appear at an exhibition the South Bohemian Gallery (AJG) plans to open at the Hluboka chateau, AJG director Ales Seifert has told CTK.
The retrospective exhibition of the works by Vasarely, a native Hungarian, will open on June 24.
It will offer 33 serigraphic works and another 55 works loaned by the French Vasarely Foundation.
"It will be a unique exhibition. [A few years ago], after many-year efforts, our colleagues in the Olomouc Museum of Arts (north Moravia) acquired a very interesting set of 33 serigraphies by Vasarely, which they have put only once on display so far," Seifert said, referring to the works as part of the planned exhibition.
"The Fondation Vasarely, seated in Aix-en-Provence, has joined our project. We have signed a contract based on which the French will lend us another 55 works, some of which have never been displayed at an exhibition yet. This circumstance is very significant for us," Seifert said.
The exhibition in the riding school of the Hluboka chateau will run through October 1.
It will be complemented by three tapestries loaned by the Vasarely Museum in Pecs, Hungary.
The South Bohemian Gallery, bearing the name of Czech 19th-century painter Mikolas Ales, was established in 1953. Operated by the South Bohemian Region, it mainly prides in Gothic artifacts and works of arts from the 1960s.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.08
USD 1 = CZK 25.57
PX
926.08 -1.03%
DAX 11583.30 +0.17%
N100 937.62 %
DOW 19855.53 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5551.82 +0.36%
What's up Prague - WUPP#4
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #4 (09.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.