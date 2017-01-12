Friday, 13 January 2017

ČD signs CZK 609m repair contract with Pars Nova

CIA News |
12 January 2017

Czech Railways (ČD) has signed a contract for repair work with Pars Nova, of Škoda Transportation group. The contract covers periodical repairs (first major repairs and other main repairs) of electric trains and locomotives. The contract is worth CZK 609m. This stems from the Public Contracts Bulletin made public by the Ministry for Regional Development. The spokesperson for ÈD, Petr Šáhlavský, has told ÈIANEWS that the contract will be valid for five years.