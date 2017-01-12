CzechInvest: Gov't promised investment incentives totalling CZK 12.5bn
The government has promised investment incentives to 72 investment projects in 2016, based on applications for investment incentives.
The government has promised investment incentives to 72 investment projects in 2016, based on applications for investment incentives. The spokesperson for governmental business and investment support agency CzechInvest, Petra Menclová, has told ČIANEWS that the projects are worth CZK 60bn and investors will be able to draw retrospectively subsidies totalling up to CZK 12.5bn. The projects should form 9,849 new job positions.
