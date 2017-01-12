Prague university creates emergency e-mail for students abroad
Prague, Jan 11 (CTK) - Prague's Charles University (UK) has created an emergency e-mail for students at exchange stays abroad and its foreign students and it demands that students register in the DROZD database, UK spokesman Vaclav Hajek told CTK on Wednesday.
DROZD is a system of voluntary registration of citizens travelling abroad.
Europe has faced terrorism in the past months when terrorist attacks occurred in France, Belgium, Germany and Turkey.
This was one of the reasons why UK, the oldest university in Central and North Europe founded in 1348, has prepared a plan of emergency communication in extreme situations.
Czech students leaving abroad as well as foreigners who arrive in the Czech Republic to study at UK will receive useful information about what to do in an emergency situation. In such a case, they can turn to e-mail pomoc@cuni.cz (for Czech students abroad) or emergency@cuni.cz (for foreigners).
Students can use this system, for instance, if they fall victims to serious crimes or if they appear in the middle of a terrorist attack, war conflict and a natural disaster.
The university urges students to contact a Czech diplomatic mission in the respective country in case of emergency. They should also save the embassy' phone number in their cell phones before their departure.
Besides, all students leaving abroad must register in the DROZD system operated by the Foreign Affairs Ministry that will help provide a quick assistance to people in need and organise help during natural disasters and social unrest.
The system enables to send multiple e-mails and text messages with important data to all people registered in the database and warn them against an urgent danger in time.
